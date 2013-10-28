Deutsche Boerse revamps trade offering for retail clients

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG has overhauled its offering for retail clients in an attempt to claw back trading volume which has migrated to non-exchange platforms.

The Frankfurt-based exchange operator will extend price-execution guarantees to retail customers as well as institutional clients, it said on Monday.

For all trade orders up to 7,500 euros ($10,300), including for German, European and U.S. blue chips as well as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Deutsche Boerse said it would guarantee investors will be able to buy or sell at a price equivalent to that on a benchmark market such as its own Xetra or better.

“This should help distinguish our offering from the off-exchange segment,” said Martin Reck, board member in charge of cash markets at Deutsche Boerse.

Reck said the overhaul was needed in part due to rival platforms like Tradegate gaining market share. Deutsche Boerse’s share of trading in shares and ETFs in Germany among retail investors has slumped to 26 percent from almost 50 percent at the beginning of 2010.

Deutsche Boerse’s move is also in part a response to established regional exchanges like Stuttgart, which also cater to retail clients.

Deutsche Boerse also said it would also rebrand its exchange for certificates and leveraged products, Scoach Europa AG, to Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. Deutsche Boerse said in February Swiss bourse SIX had cancelled a joint venture for the derivatives platform Scoach.