Deutsche Boerse gets green light for Singapore clearing house

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse has received regulatory clearance in principle from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to set up a clearing house there.

The new clearing house, Eurex Clearing Asia, is one of the most important elements in the company’s strategy to expand in Asia and is expected to begin operating in 2016, one year later than originally envisaged.

Regulators are keen to see clearing houses play a greater role in international financial markets, especially in derivatives trading, by standing between buyers and sellers and stepping in to fill the gap should a payment fail.

Deutsche Boerse aims to offer trading, clearing and other services across the Asian time zone under its new brand Eurex Asia. Lack of growth in its European business has forced the company to seek business opportunities abroad.

The company hopes its newly named chief executive, Carsten Kengeter, who takes office in June, will accelerate this initiative. Kengeter speaks Chinese and worked for several years in Asia for investment bank Goldman Sachs.

“We are becoming an integral part of the financial center of Singapore,” said Andreas Preuss, deputy head of Deutsche Boerse AG and head of Eurex, in a statement on Tuesday.

Initially, Eurex Clearing Asia will clear selected European benchmark derivatives listed at Eurex Exchange and traded during Asian hours. The range of products cleared will be extended to include listed derivatives based on Asian assets, the company said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mark Potter)