Eurex trading down 7 pct in 2013, says Deutsche Boerse
January 2, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Eurex trading down 7 pct in 2013, says Deutsche Boerse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Trading volumes on the Eurex derivatives exchange in 2013 were down 7 percent year on year, with a little more than 1.5 billion contracts, Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday.

Overall, turnover on Eurex and on Deutsche Boerse’s U.S. options exchange ISE fell 4.6 percent, to about 2.2 billion contracts in 2013, the operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange said.

Trading on cash markets remained stable with contracts worth about 1.16 trillion euros ($1.58 trillion).

Deutsche Boerse is due to release fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Feb. 19. ($1 = 0.7322 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
