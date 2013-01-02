Deutsche Boerse reports fall in annual trading volumes

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s derivatives trading volumes fell 18 percent and turnover on cash markets dropped 23 percent in 2012 after lower market volatility dented trading.

Turnover on derivatives markets at subsidiary Eurex Group fell to approximately 2.3 billion contracts, compared with 2.8 billion contracts in 2011, Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday.

The exchange operator said that there were 1.16 trillion euros ($1.54 trillion) of contracts on its cash markets in 2012, down from 1.51 trillion euros in the previous year.

December’s turnover on cash markets, including Xetra and Tradegate, was 67.9 billion euros, down from 88.4 billion euros in 2011.

In October Deutsche Boerse abandoned its 2012 revenue and profit targets because lower euro zone market turbulence hit trading volumes. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)