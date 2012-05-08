FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse: technical error stops XETRA trading
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2012 / 7:47 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse: technical error stops XETRA trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* German Xetra trading failed to open on Tuesday

* Exchange says trading halted until further notice

* Irish and Austrian exchanges say not affected (Adds that trading in Austria, Ireland unaffected)

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse ’s Frankfurt-based XETRA shares trading platform failed at the open on Tuesday and remains su spended un til further notice, the exchange operator said.

“Due to technical problems we are currently experiencing a failure in the Xetra System. There is no trading possible at the moment,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

Spokespeople for the Irish Stock Exchange and for the operator of the Austrian stock exchange Wiener Boerse AG, which both use the Xetra system, said their sites were unaffected by the glitch. (Reporting By Edward Taylor, Padraic Halpin in Dublin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.