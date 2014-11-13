FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop says Q3 adj profit up 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop says Q3 adj profit up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop

* Q3 consolidated profit, adjusted for the sale of the stake in the Galeria Dominikanska in Wroclaw, up 14 pct

* Q3 net profit 23.1 mln eur, vs 35.5 mln yr-earlier

* Q3 EBIT 43.9 mln eur, vs 43.3 mln yr-earlier

* Q3 revenue 49.9 mln eur, vs 49.4 mln yr-earlier

* Like-for-like rental income rises by 2.2 pct

* Says stands by its recent forecasts for financial year 2014 and prospect of a dividend increase of five cents to 1.30 eur per share for 2014

* Deutsche Euroshop shares up 0.4 up above Xetra close in late trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.