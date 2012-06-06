FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU may tell Deutsche Post to repay more state aid
June 6, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

EU may tell Deutsche Post to repay more state aid

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL could face further European Union demands for repayment of state aid as a lengthy legal battle between the EU and Berlin rumbles on.

“So far, no agreement could be reached on a final level of repayment,” a spokesman for the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, said in e-mailed comments on Wednesday.

“So another demand could be necessary.”

Deutsche Post said last week it would have to repay 298 million euros ($371 million) in aid to German authorities that the Commission found breached state aid rules, which was significantly less than had been expected.

Earlier this year, the European Commission had said Deutsche Post would have to repay between 500 million euros and 1 billion. Deutsche Post is appealing the decision.

Deutsche Post said on Tuesday it owes German authorities back taxes of 516 million euros which it can only partially offset with provisions made in recent years. Analysts said that figure was also lower than expected. ($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
