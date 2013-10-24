REFILE-EU court refers Deutsche Post state aid case back for review

(Changes to stake to state in headline)

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice said on Thursday it was asking the European Union’s second-highest court to review its 2011 decision to reject a challenge by Deutsche Post DHL against the reopening of a probe into possible state aid.

Deutsche Post, Europe’s biggest mail and express delivery company, had tried to have shut down an investigation the EU Commission started in 2007, but the General Court of the EU said in late 2011 that the challenge was inadmissible because the investigation really related to a probe that has been going on for 12 years. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)