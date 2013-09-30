FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post refinances bonds to benefit from lower rates
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2013 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Post refinances bonds to benefit from lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German postal services group Deutsche Post said it was issuing 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) worth of bonds and extending a syndicated credit facility to take advantage of lower borrowing costs.

Deutsche Post plans to place two corporate bonds worth 1 billion euros to refinance a ten-year bond that will mature in January 2014, it said in a statement on Monday.

In addition, the group has renewed ahead of schedule a five-year 2 billion euro syndicated loan facility that it agreed in 2010 with a consortium of banks.

The new credit line, for which it obtained more favorable terms, runs until 2018, with two additional extension options of one year each. ($1 = 0.7385 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.