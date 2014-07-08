FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Post bows to pressure on bulk-mail pricing, says watchdog
July 8, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Post bows to pressure on bulk-mail pricing, says watchdog

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BONN, July 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post, Europe’s biggest postal and logistics company, has revised its mail pricing for high-volume customers after criticism from Germany’s competition regulator, the head of the watchdog told reporters on Tuesday.

The regulator began an investigation in 2012 to determine whether Deutsche Post cut prices for big clients, such as banks and hospitals, to try to force competitors out of the market.

“(Deutsche) Post has in the meantime adjusted its prices. Our investigation has already had some impact,” German Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt said, adding that his office is now investigating whether the company’s actions are sufficient to address issues raised by the watchdog.

A Deutsche Post spokesman declined to comment beyond saying that the company is in discussions with the cartel office.

While Deutsche Post does not need regulatory approval of stamp prices for bulk mail, the cartel office can take action if the company systematically offers discounts resulting in prices do not cover the cost of running the service provided.

Reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by David Goodman

