Deutsche Post Q4 profit rises on parcels, courier business
March 12, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Post Q4 profit rises on parcels, courier business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post reported a 7 percent rise in operating profit in fourth quarter, beating estimates, partly boosted by its parcel business and strong growth in its international courier Express division.

The world’s No. 1 postal and logistics group by revenue posted fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 885 million euros ($1.23 billion) compared with 827 million last year and revenue of 14.494 billion, down 0.6 percent.

The average in a Reuters poll was for EBIT of 878 million euros and revenue of 14.783 billion.

It proposed to pay a dividend of 0.80 euro per share, beating estimates of 0.76 euro and higher than 0.70 euro paid the previous year. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
