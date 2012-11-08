Deutsche Post says expects strong Christmas for parcel unit

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post expects a “strong” Christmas period for its parcel delivery business in Germany, Chief Executive Frank Appel told analysts on Thursday.

“I think despite the slowing down in the German economy, we still have a very high employment” and therefore there would be “good” number of consumers spending during the Christmas season, he said.

The Mail unit, which comprises the parcel delivery and the traditional letter delivery businesses, posted an 18 percent decline in operating profit in the third quarter, partly hit by insolvency of mail order company Neckermann and higher labour costs. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)