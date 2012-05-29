FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany wants 300 mln eur back from Deutsche Post
May 29, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

Germany wants 300 mln eur back from Deutsche Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post said the German government will require it to pay back 298 million euros ($374 million) in state aid including interest in order to comply with an EU ruling from earlier this year.

“Since it is the company’s opinion that the state aid ruling from January cannot withstand legal review, the payment that is to be made will be recorded only in the balance sheet for 2012,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As a consequence, company earnings both in the past fiscal year and in the years to come remain unaffected by the decision. The liquidity of the Group will continue to remain solid,” it added.

The European Commission had initiated a formal investigation concerning state aid in 2007, concluding that the consideration of pension expenses during price approvals by the Federal Network Agency was a form of state aid incompatible with internal market regulations. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Jonathan Gould)

