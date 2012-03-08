Deutsche Post sees 2012 EBIT of 2.5-2.6 bln eur

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL said it sees its operating profit improving to 2.5-2.6 billion euros ($3.3-3.4 billion) this year after demand for express delivery in Asia boosted its earnings in 2011.

Analysts on average see the company’s 2012 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) edging up to 2.59 billion euros, with net profit of 1.56 billion.

Europe’s biggest mail and express delivery company said on Thursday its fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 14.1 percent to 599 million euros, though that fell short of the 646 million average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Deutsche Post also raised its dividend to 0.70 euros per share from 0.65 euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)