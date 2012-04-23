FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Post rivals plan German delivery network
April 23, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Post rivals plan German delivery network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - PostNL’s Mail Alliance and peer P2 are in talks to set up a nationwide mail delivery network in Germany to rival Deutsche Post DHL , Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing the head of PostNL’s German unit.

“Talks are going well. Jointly with all the relevant parties we will set up an alternative network across Germany,” the paper quoted Mario Frusch, head of TNT Post Deutschland, as saying.

According to the newspaper, Mail Alliance comprises about 140 regional mail delivery services, and P2 another 44. A previous attempt to forge an alliance failed two years ago.

“The will is there to march together,” FAZ quoted P2 head Armin Knab as saying. “I am confident that we will come to an agreement now,” he said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

