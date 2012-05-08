FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Post Q1 results beat thanks to Asia
#Financials
May 8, 2012

Deutsche Post Q1 results beat thanks to Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL reported better than expected quarterly results and confirmed its outlook on Tuesday, citing its strong express delivery and supply chain business in Asia.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up 9.9 percent at 691 million euros ($902 million) in the three months through April, beating a consensus forecast of 656 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Europe’s biggest mail and express delivery company said it still sees its 2012 EBIT improving to 2.5-2.6 billion euros from 2.44 billion euros last year, with an increase in sales.

Analysts on average see the company’s 2012 EBIT edging up to 2.60 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7663 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

