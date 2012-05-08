FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post has no plans for foreign listing -CFO
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2012 / 6:07 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Post has no plans for foreign listing -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL has no intention at the moment to seek a listing on a stock exchange outside Germany, its chief financial officer said.

“This is just a matter of flexibility, so that we have the opportunity to list outside Germany if we have the desire to do so sometime in the future,” Larry Rosen told journalists during a conference call on Tuesday.

Europe’s biggest mail and express delivery company plans to seek at its annual general meeting on Wednesday authorisation from shareholders to use new own shares for a listing on a foreign stock exchange, according to its AGM invitation.

Deutsche Post earlier reported better than expected quarterly results and confirmed its outlook, citing its strong express delivery and supply chain businesses in Asia. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.