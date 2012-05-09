FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post has no plans for big purchases - CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Post has no plans for big purchases - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL currently has no plans for major acquisitions, its Chief Executive Frank Appel said.

Speaking at the mail and express delivery company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, he also said he does not rule out an increase in dividend payments next year, in accordance with the dividend policy of paying out 40-60 percent of profits.

The comments come a day after Deutsche Post published stronger than expected quarterly sales and earnings thanks to new contracts and demand for express delivery services in Asia. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.