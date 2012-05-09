Deutsche Post has no plans for big purchases - CEO

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL currently has no plans for major acquisitions, its Chief Executive Frank Appel said.

Speaking at the mail and express delivery company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, he also said he does not rule out an increase in dividend payments next year, in accordance with the dividend policy of paying out 40-60 percent of profits.

The comments come a day after Deutsche Post published stronger than expected quarterly sales and earnings thanks to new contracts and demand for express delivery services in Asia. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)