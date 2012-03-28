FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post eyes foreign stock market listing
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 6 years ago

Deutsche Post eyes foreign stock market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 28 (Reuters) - German postal services company Deutsche Post is considering listing its shares abroad to obtain a more diverse investor base.

The company said on Thursday in its invitation to shareholders to the annual general meeting scheduled for May 9 that it will put plans to list abroad to a vote.

“The company is constantly trying to broaden its shareholder base, also abroad,” the logistics company said in the invitation.

“The listing of the stock on an exchange abroad supports the goal of a wider shareholder base,” it said, adding there were no specific listing plans yet.

Deutsche Post is a member of the DAX index of German blue-chip stocks. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Erica Billingham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.