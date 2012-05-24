Deutsche Post CEO says euro will survive

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Deutsche Post said he believes the euro will survive as a currency, no matter what happens in Greece.

“Governments have done good job to reduce the challenge,” Frank Appel told investors on Thursday after being asked about plans for a possible exit of Greece from the euro zone.

Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen added the group had taken care to ensure its balance sheet was in order.

“We don’t want lot of cross-border debt or liabilities, or cash hanging around in countries perceived as risky,” he said.

Deutsche Post earlier set out targets for 2015 to increase earnings by 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)