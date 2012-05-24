FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post CEO says euro will survive
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Post CEO says euro will survive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Deutsche Post said he believes the euro will survive as a currency, no matter what happens in Greece.

“Governments have done good job to reduce the challenge,” Frank Appel told investors on Thursday after being asked about plans for a possible exit of Greece from the euro zone.

Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen added the group had taken care to ensure its balance sheet was in order.

“We don’t want lot of cross-border debt or liabilities, or cash hanging around in countries perceived as risky,” he said.

Deutsche Post earlier set out targets for 2015 to increase earnings by 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.