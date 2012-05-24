FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Post eyes $1.3 bln more in profit by 2015
May 24, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Post eyes $1.3 bln more in profit by 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Eyes EBIT of 3.35-3.55 bln eur by 2015

* Says Mail division earnings stabilised

* To invest 750 mln eur in German parcel network

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post said it was seeing a stabilisation in its traditional mail business as it announced a target to grow earnings by 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) over the next three years.

A move to emails and other forms of electronic communication has hit letter delivery companies badly.

With more people ordering goods from the internet, however, Deutsche Post said, that parcel volumes were increasing and it would invest 750 million euros in its parcel network in Germany.

“While slow mail decline is under control, parcel will grow strongly, resulting in a stable performance,” Europe’s biggest express delivery and mail company said in a presentation for a capital markets day on Thursday.

The group said it wants to increase overall earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) to between 3.35 billion and 3.55 billion euros by 2015.

It said EBIT in its mail division had stabilised after several years of declines and would contribute at least 1 billion euros to the 2015 EBIT target.

Shares in Deutsche Post were up 0.7 percent at 12.97 euros at 0943 GMT, outperforming the wider DAX index of leading German shares, up 0.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
