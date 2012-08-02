FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Post winning some express market share
August 2, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Post winning some express market share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL said it estimates that its market share in the most profitable area of express delivery services grew by about 2 to 3 percent in the second quarter.

“I think the overall network is doing extremely well and we are gaining market share very clearly in express TDI (time definite international),” Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen said during a conference call after the company published quarterly earnings figures.

Deutsche Post earlier raised its 2012 profit outlook after robust demand for express delivery services in Asia bolstered its quarterly earnings, bucking a weaker trend at larger U.S. rivals United Parcel Service and FedEx.

The volume of international shipments with a guaranteed delivery time - the most expensive and profitable - rose 9.1 percent in the quarter, and Rosen said there was no significant change to pricing.

