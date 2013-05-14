FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Deutsche Post Q1 profit up on express and German parcel
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 14, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Deutsche Post Q1 profit up on express and German parcel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes grammatical error in third paragraph)

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post, the world’s leading postal and logistics group, reported on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit rose 2.9 percent to 711 million euros ($923 million), driven largely by its international express business and the parcel segment in Germany.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to come to 708 million euros.

The world No. 1 freight forwarder stuck to its 2013 outlook, saying it was still aiming for an EBIT in the range of 2.7 billion to 2.95 billion euros. The mail business will contribute between 1.1 and 1.2 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7703 euros Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.