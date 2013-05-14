REFILE-Deutsche Post Q1 profit up on express and German parcel

(Fixes grammatical error in third paragraph)

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post, the world’s leading postal and logistics group, reported on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit rose 2.9 percent to 711 million euros ($923 million), driven largely by its international express business and the parcel segment in Germany.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to come to 708 million euros.

The world No. 1 freight forwarder stuck to its 2013 outlook, saying it was still aiming for an EBIT in the range of 2.7 billion to 2.95 billion euros. The mail business will contribute between 1.1 and 1.2 billion euros.