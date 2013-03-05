FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post sees operating profit up this year
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Post sees operating profit up this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL sees its 2013 operating profit rising to between 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) and 2.95 billion euros, the company said after posting in-line 2012 earnings.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 2.67 billion euros in 2012 from 2.44 billion a year earlier, Deutsche Post reported on Tuesday, broadly in line with consensus of 2.65 billion in a Reuters poll.

Europe’s biggest express delivery and mail company also kept its dividend unchanged at 0.70 euros per share, falling slightly short of consensus for 0.75 euros. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.