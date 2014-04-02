FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Deutsche Post sees oper profit up more than 8 pct a year
April 2, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Deutsche Post sees oper profit up more than 8 pct a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post, the world No. 1 postal and logistics company, unveiled medium-term financial targets through 2020, forecasting that operating profit will grow by an average of more than 8 percent a year.

It said on Wednesday it expects its DHL logistics divisions to be the main contributor to revenue and profitability, with the business’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) - or operating profit - increasing by an annual average of around 10 percent between 2013 and 2020. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

