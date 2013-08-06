FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Post hikes FY outlook after Q2 profit rise
August 6, 2013 / 5:17 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Post hikes FY outlook after Q2 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post, the world’s biggest mail and logistics company, raised its profit guidance for 2013 after it achieved a 14 percent rise in its second-quarter operating profit at 619 million euros ($819.6 million).

It said on Tuesday that revenue fell 0.6 percent to 13.6 billion euros.

A Reuters poll had estimated average operating profit of 620 million euros ($820.47 million) and forecast a 2.7 percent growth in revenues at 14.058 billion. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)

