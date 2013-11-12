FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post says still too early to think about share buyback
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Post says still too early to think about share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post considers it still too early now to start thinking about any share buyback or special dividend, Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking after the company published its quarterly results, Rosen also that one could expect that Deutsche Post would make progress next year towards achieving its 2015 target to increase group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between 3.35- 3.55 billion euros ($4.49-$4.76 billion). ($1 = 0.7459 euros)

Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.