Deutsche Post says IT refresh at freight unit will take years
October 29, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Post says IT refresh at freight unit will take years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post said revamping IT systems at its freight forwarding unit will drag on for several more years, after current plans had to be re-examined, leading to a profit warning at the postal and logistics group.

But it is too early to talk about asking for compensation from IT suppliers SAP and IBM, Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told journalists on Thursday.

“We’re still in talks about correcting the system, but we are also in parallel looking at alternatives,” he said.

The German group, known globally for its DHL delivery brand, late Wednesday cut its profit target for the second time this year, taking a 345 million euro hit from the stalled IT reorganisation plus writedowns elsewhere. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

