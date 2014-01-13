Christmas parcel shipments at Deutsche Post jumped - CFO

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Deutsche Post DHL saw the number of parcels it shipped last month rise as consumers bought more Christmas gifts online, its finance chief said, adding he expected that trend to continue.

“We grew strongly, not least thanks to the lasting e-commerce boom. The volume of parcels ahead of Christmas was significantly above the year-earlier level,” Larry Rosen said in an investor newsletter published by Europe’s biggest express delivery and mail company on Monday.

Rosen said he still expected the overall volume of parcels shipped in Germany to rise by 5 to 7 percent per year as consumers shift more of their purchases to the Internet from brick-and-mortar stores.

Commenting on the months ahead, Rosen said he does not expect the economic environment to change significantly in 2014.

“Big improvements are not to be expected, but we currently also do not see any major risks,” he said, adding that he would not provide a concrete outlook for the year until Deutsche Post publishes 2013 results on March 12.

For 2013, Deutsche Post’s goal was still for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 2.75 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($3.8-4.1 billion). The company is also on track to reach its medium-term targets, he said.

Deutsche Post competes with U.S. shipping companies FedEx and UPS, the latter of which found itself overwhelmed by a high volume of holiday packages last month, delaying the arrival of Christmas presents.