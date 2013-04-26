FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Post, union reach deal on wages
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Post, union reach deal on wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL and trade union Verdi struck a deal on Friday to increase the wages of about 130,000 letter carriers in Germany, ending repeated walkouts.

Trade union Verdi and Deutsche Post confirmed an agreement had been reached but declined to give details.

Verdi had demanded that Europe’s biggest mail and express delivery company increase wages by 6 percent, or at least 140 euros ($180) per person per month.

Staff costs account for about a third of overall expenses at Deutsche Post. Last year, it agreed to a 4 percent pay increase in a labour deal that ended on March 31. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.