Deutsche Post, union reach deal on wages

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL and trade union Verdi struck a deal on Friday to increase the wages of about 130,000 letter carriers in Germany, ending repeated walkouts.

Trade union Verdi and Deutsche Post confirmed an agreement had been reached but declined to give details.

Verdi had demanded that Europe’s biggest mail and express delivery company increase wages by 6 percent, or at least 140 euros ($180) per person per month.

Staff costs account for about a third of overall expenses at Deutsche Post. Last year, it agreed to a 4 percent pay increase in a labour deal that ended on March 31. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)