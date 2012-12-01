Deutsche Post expects record deliveries during Christmas season

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post expects record deliveries of mail and parcels during the Christmas shopping season because of growing online bookings, Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing the head of the DHL package division.

Pre-Christmas business “started off extremely well in November,” the newspaper quoted Andrej Busch, head of the DHL unit at Europe’s biggest express delivery and mail company, as saying in an interview.

DHL’s parcel deliveries rose 10 percent in November compared with year-ago levels, according to Busch.

Germany’s state-owned railway company Deutsche Bahn will provide 62 extra trains in December to cope with the glut of Christmas orders, Busch said, adding that DHL will run extra shifts on Dec. 23.