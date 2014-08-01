FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Postbank says H1 earnings before tax up to 538 million euros
#Financials
August 1, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Postbank says H1 earnings before tax up to 538 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Postbank AG : * Says H1 EBT up to 538 million euros (H1 2013: 242 million euros) * Says H1 increase in net income by nearly 40 percent to 355 million euros

compared to H1 2013 * Says H1 net commission income fell by nearly 57 million euros (-10.1 percent)

to 501 million euros * Sees for FY 2014 significant increase in pre-and post-tax income by a small

three-digit million amount * Says H1 common equity tier 1 capital ratio, fully phased-in: 9.5 percent

2013 year-end 8.8 percent * Says H1 net interest income of 1.25 billion euros, up 1.2 percent * Source text - bit.ly/1qwILBV * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
