T-Mobile open for cooperation in Austria-paper
February 27, 2013 / 7:50 AM / in 5 years

T-Mobile open for cooperation in Austria-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is open for cooperation deals in Austria for its T-Mobile unit, a management board member of the German group told a newspaper.

“Every kind of partnership can be imagined, with new or existing companies, via cooperation deals or outsourcing of networks,” Claudia Nemat told the Salzburger Nachrichten in an interview printed on Wednesday.

This was true not just for Austria, but also for other countries where the German group did not have market leadership, she added.

“The important thing is having the leanest cost base possible to be able to invest as much as possible in the market,” she was quoted as saying.

T-Mobile has faced waning sales and profit in Austria given cut-throat competition which shows scant signs of easing despite Hutchison’s takeover of Orange Austria that reduced the number of main rivals to three.

T-Mobile is number two behind market leader Telekom Austria . (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
