Deutsche Telekom to appoint Dannenfeldt as new CFO- paper
May 15, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 4 years

Deutsche Telekom to appoint Dannenfeldt as new CFO- paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will appoint Thomas Dannenfeldt as chief financial officer, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing the company.

Dannenfeldt, who currently is head of finance at Deutsche Telekom’s German unit, will succeed Timotheus Hoettges, who will become Deutsche Telekom’s new chief executive at the end of this year.

Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available to comment.

Deutsche Telekom’s current Chief Executive Rene Obermann will become the new chief at Dutch cable company Ziggo .

