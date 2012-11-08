FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom to outline dividend policy next month
November 8, 2012

Deutsche Telekom to outline dividend policy next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will inform investors next month about its future dividend policy, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company confirmed its outlook for a 2012 dividend of 0.70 euros per share after better-than-expected third-quarter results but investors have turned their focus to the coming years, anticipating a dividend cut.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect a dividend of 0.61 per share for 2013.

Chief Executive Rene Obermann said he would not give any details ahead of Deutsche Telekom’s Capital Markets Days, an investor event scheduled for Dec. 6-7. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

