Deutsche Telekom says 38 pct of capital takes stock dividend
June 10, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom says 38 pct of capital takes stock dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Monday shareholders owning about 38 percent of its total capital opted to get their 2012 dividend paid in shares, rather than cash.

The former German monopoly, which wants to preserve cash as it plans to invest 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in the next three years in broadband, had given shareholders the option to take the 2012 dividend of 0.70 euros per share in stock or in cash.

As an incentive to take the stock, Deutsche Telekom is offering the payout in new shares priced at a 2 percent discount.

For every 12.5 shares held prior to the dividend approval on May 16, shareholders who choose not to take cash can receive one extra share.

Last week, the German state decided in favour of a cash dividend on its 14.96 percent stake in the company. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
