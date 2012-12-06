FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Deutsche Telekom cuts dividend to 0.50 eur/shr
December 6, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Deutsche Telekom cuts dividend to 0.50 eur/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom cut its dividend for the next years to create room for investments in its home market.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for both 2013 and 2014, down from 0.70 euros per share pledged for 2012.

Analysts currently on average expect a dividend of 0.60 per share for 2013, and 0.58 for 2014, according to Reuters data.

They had been anticipating a dividend cut. In the past 30 days, 12 out of 30 analysts tracking the stock had downgraded their estimate by an average 14 percent.

