Deutsche Telekom CFO says EE valued at 10 bln pounds
May 16, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Telekom CFO says EE valued at 10 bln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, May 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it values EE, its joint venture with France Telecom, at 10 billion pounds ($15.2 billion) and said a partial listing of the business was still the preferred option.

“Such a process needs good timing,” Deutsche Telekom’s finance chief Timotheus Hoettges told the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

“We need to wait for the right moment to place such a huge amount on the market. We don’t have to, but when the opportunity is there we can do it,” Hoettges added. EE is Britain’s biggest mobile operator.

