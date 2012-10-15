Deutsche Telekom to cut more jobs in Europe - paper

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom AG will have to cut more jobs to halt a slide in revenues in Europe, the German telecommunications company’s Europe chief told a German newspaper.

Handelsblatt cited Claudia Nemat as saying in an interview that the company had struck an agreement with a trade union in Hungary over 500 jobs and was in talks with labour representatives in Greece.

She said however, that the group was not planning to exit Greek unit OTE, in which it holds a 40 percent stake.

OTE is planning to transfer or retire around 2,000 workers, according to a document seen by Reuters last month.

Deutsche Telekom’s revenues in Europe, its third-biggest market after Germany and the United States, slid by about 4 percent to 7.1 billion euros ($9.2 billion) in the first half of this year amid the economic crisis.

Nemat said Deutsche Telekom aimed to continue to slow the slide in revenues in Europe “and move into very moderate growth in 2014”.