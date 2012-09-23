FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom presses charges against hackers
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 23, 2012 / 2:03 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Telekom presses charges against hackers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has filed a criminal complaint against hackers who tried to shut down system computers earlier this month, the company said, confirming a magazine report.

Der Spiegel earlier said that from Sept. 3 to 6 unidentified hackers attacked systems that match IP addresses with domain names to cut down on the volume of spam mail.

“The attack was successfully fended off, there was no impact on our customers at any time,” a spokesman for the German telecommunications group told Reuters.

He said the type of attack is not unusual but has so far hardly been used against Deutsche Telekom. (Reporting by Stephanie Huber; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.