Deutsche Telekom to invest in Hungary high-speed broadband
February 21, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom to invest in Hungary high-speed broadband

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom will invest several hundred billion forints in Hungary over the next few years to expand its high-speed broadband internet network there, Chief Executive Timotheus Hottges said on Friday.

Hottges and Prime Minister Viktor Orban agreed to make the service available to every Hungarian household by 2018 under a framework deal which also involves government and European Union support.

“Deutsche Telekom will invest several hundred billion forints in Hungary over the next few years,” Hottges told a news conference.

“Within the right regulatory framework, a framework that also includes government and EU support for underdeveloped areas, we are willing and able to develop high-speed broadband internet access for all Hungarians.”

Deutsche Telekom is majority owner of Magyar Telekom . (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
