D.Telekom may sell UK, Dutch units in 2013 -paper
April 17, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

D.Telekom may sell UK, Dutch units in 2013 -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom may look into selling its units in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands as early as next year after having given local management time to improve results, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.

Citing company sources, the newspaper said Deutsche Telekom looked into selling the units in the past. Now it plans to look into a potential sale again in 2013, the paper reported.

Deutsche Telekom is looking into ways to preserve its dividend, while re-investing in the United States after its $39 billion deal to sell its T-Mobile USA unit to AT&T collapsed last year.

Investment bankers in the telecoms sector said last year the German telecom provider could be forced to sell its stake in Britain’s biggest mobile company Everything Everywhere, a 50-50 joint venture with France Telecom.

Deutsche Telekom could not immediately be reached for a comment. The newspaper cited a company spokesman as saying he declined to comment.

