FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.Telekom agrees 6.5 pct pay hike over 2 years at HQ
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 28, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

D.Telekom agrees 6.5 pct pay hike over 2 years at HQ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s has agreed a pay rise for the 17,000 staff at its Bonn headquarters of 6.5 percent over the next two years.

Employees will get an extra 2.3 percent this year and two hikes of 2.1 percent each in 2013, the company and German services trade union Verdi said in separate statements on Saturday.

Deutsche Telekom had earlier offered a 3.5 percent pay rise plus a one-off payment. Verdi had demanded 6.5 percent more for 2012 alone.

Verdi has been pushing hard for bigger pay rises following years of restraint among German workers, which boosted the competitiveness of Europe’s largest economy relative to its euro zone partners.

Verdi helped secure a 6.3 percent pay increase over two years for 2 million public sector workers last month.

Like workers in other industries, employees at Deutsche Telekom have staged strikes in the row over pay.

The company and unions are still negotiating over pay at bigger divisions, including at T-Systems with 18,500 staff and Telekom Deutschland with 50,000 staff. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.