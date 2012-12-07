FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile USA sees end to client exodus in 2013 thanks to iPhone
December 7, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

T-Mobile USA sees end to client exodus in 2013 thanks to iPhone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile USA expects that the iPhone will help to stop its customer exodus by as early as end-next year, its chief executive said on Friday.

“It is an aggressive target but we think it is possible,” T-Mobile USA’s Chief Executive John Legere told reporters on Friday.

T-Mobile USA, which has agreed to merge with smaller rival MetroPCS, on Thursday announced an agreement to sell the iPhone, becoming the last big carrier to sign on with Apple Inc .

