Deutsche Telekom to cut up to 6,000 jobs at IT service unit -paper
December 2, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom to cut up to 6,000 jobs at IT service unit -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs at its IT services business T-Systems, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources.

The plan is expected to be put to the company’s supervisory board at a meeting on Dec. 12, the paper said.

Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.

Between 4,000 and 6,000 of the 29,000 employees at T-Systems in Germany would see their jobs eliminated or moved in the coming three years, the paper said.

Handelsblatt said the company had declined comment on the figures but had confirmed it was planning a restructuring. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

