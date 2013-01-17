FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom to cut 1,200 jobs in Germany - paper
January 17, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Telekom to cut 1,200 jobs in Germany - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is planning to cut 1,200 jobs in Germany to save about 100 million euros ($133 million) per year, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, without citing sources.

The paper said the savings would be used to strengthen the company’s operating business, where it aimed to hire more staff for the expansion of its broadband and mobile internet services.

Deutsche Telekom was not available for comment. ($1 = 0.7521 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

