Deutsche Telekom may cut more European jobs - Focus magazine
February 28, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom may cut more European jobs - Focus magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom may cut more jobs across Europe after restructuring its Greek business OTE, German magazine Focus said, citing management board member Claudia Nemat.

“The necessity to save money will not disappear from our industry. That includes personnel measures,” Focus quoted her as saying in a summary of an article published on Friday. She declined to say how many more jobs might go, Focus reported.

More than 1,500 jobs have been cut at OTE in an overhaul of the former state monopoly, focused in particular on its fixed-line business. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Louise Ireland)

