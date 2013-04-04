FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom says not amending terms MetroPCS-deal
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Telekom says not amending terms MetroPCS-deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it has no plans to amend the terms of a proposed merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with rival MetroPCS .

Asked whether the Bonn-based company was working on sweetening the deal, a spokesman said: “No, we can flatly deny that.”

Last week, two proxy advisory firms suggested MetroPCS shareholders should vote against the deal, backing opposing shareholders who have concerns about the valuation and the amount of debt being assigned to the combined company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.