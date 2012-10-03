FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Deutsche Telekom to merge U.S. ops with MetroPCS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom and MetroPCS agreed to merge their operations in the United States, leading to an impairment charge of at least 7 billion euros ($9 billion) for Telekom in a move that might allow the company to exit the U.S. wireless market.

Deutsche Telekom will hold 74 percent and MetroPCS 26 percent in the combined entity, Deutsche Telekom said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming a report from German paper Financial Times Deutschland.

The plan comes less than a year after U.S. antitrust regulators quashed Telekom’s plan to sell T-Mobile USA, the fourth-largest U.S. mobile service provider, to AT&T Inc, the second-largest, for $39 billion.

Once Telekom’s strongest growth engine, T-Mobile USA has been losing customers to bigger and smaller rivals in recent years, partly because it is not authorized to sell the Apple iPhone.

