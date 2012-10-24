Deutsche Telekom CEO says confident on MetroPCS deal

MUNICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom AG is confident a deal to merge its T-Mobile USA unit with U.S. carrier MetroPCS Communications Inc will go through, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We do however need to explain more clearly the benefits for both sides,” Rene Obermann told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Munich.

Japan’s Softbank earlier this month agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in rival carrier Sprint Nextel and there have been reports it may also look to acquire MetroPCS.

Obermann declined to comment when asked whether Softbank could make a rival bid for MetroPCS.